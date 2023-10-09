Is Spectrum Affordable?
With inflation and massive price spikes all over the world, everyone’s tense about spending any kind of money, and understandably so! Necessities like food, water, clothing, and education are being prioritized, and people are trying to cut corners in every other aspect. A lot of them tend to believe that settling for a cheaper internet plan wouldn’t affect their overall quality of life – and this couldn’t be further from the truth!
Going for cheaper internet plans may save you some money every month but you’ll also face consequences like internet lags, constant outages, poor customer support, and a weak internet connection that takes forever to work! And because of such poor internet connections, you’ll face consistent delays whenever it comes to sending files, downloads, watching or steaming, and gaming will become downright impossible!
It sounds like a nightmare, right?
Just because you settle for cheap, it doesn’t guarantee any sort of quality service. Now, of course, you do not need to spend a fortune on a decent Wi-Fi connection, but you can’t just be thinking about the price. You’ll need to find a reliable internet service provider that doesn’t take advantage of its customers and we have just the one for you – Spectrum!
Why Spectrum?
This ISP is one of the biggest service providers in the U.S., available widely in over 41 states! It’s mostly known for its superb internet plans, with one of its most popular plans being the ‘Spectrum Internet Ultra’ plan. We’ll get into more detail on that particular plan, but first, let’s explore all of Spectrum’s advantages!
Apart from being the most accessible service provider in the U.S. market, Spectrum also has a bilingual customer support team, which is available 24/7! Now, you can feel free to reach out to an expert via English or Spanish.
This initiative proves that Spectrum prioritizes its customers and their needs. The ISP also has a 30-day money-back guarantee that applies to all its internet, TV, and mobile plans. If a customer is unhappy with the services and simply wishes to cancel their subscription, they can do so and get all their money back! There is no catch involved here – except that you can only avail this policy within the first 30 days.
Spectrum operates on a contract-free basis, making it easier for customers to sign up in no time!
Another great benefit of signing on with Spectrum is that you’re able to get access to 500,000 Wi-Fi hotspots outside of your home and all across the country! We especially love this perk since it saves data and you’re no longer connected to a public Wi-Fi source – which, by the way, aren’t secure so you should avoid using those in the first place.
Now that we’ve mentioned some of the many benefits (and yes, there are many more), let’s dive into Spectrum’s internet plans and see whether they’re actually affordable or not.
Spectrum’s Internet Plans
We’ve divided all of its offered plans by categories such as monthly price and varying internet speeds – this is done to make it easier for customers to select their preferred plan. And don’t worry if you still remain unsure afterwards, since you can always get in touch with a Spectrum expert by dialing 844-760-4220 and get their advice on which plan to subscribe to.
|Internet Plans
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Prices
|Spectrum Internet (really good for households with 4 to 5 devices)
|300 Mbps
|10 Mbps
|$49.99 per month(price is consistent for 12 months)
|Spectrum Internet Ultra(great for households with 6 to 8 devices)
|500 Mbps
|20 Mbps
|$69.99 per month(price is consistent for 12 months)
|Spectrum Internet Gig(ideal for households with 10 or more devices)
|1000 Mbps
|35 Mbps
|$89.99 per month(price is consistent for 12 months)
As you can see, the ‘Spectrum Internet Ultra’ plan provides you with the best of both worlds! You get a huge boost in download speed, and even more upload speed, making it easier for you to upload content like videos, photos, files, and even gaming becomes a breeze!
If you’re in the market for a more hardcore internet plan, you won’t find a better plan than the ‘Spectrum Internet Gig’ plan, or if you’d prefer a cheaper plan, then you can even go for Spectrum’s most standard plan. All of these plans are quite affordable and promise quality, which they do deliver!
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Verdict
So, all in all, is Spectrum affordable?
To answer that question in just one word – yes.
Yes, Spectrum is, in fact, very affordable and the fact that it doesn’t compromise on quality is one of its greatest assets! With all the mentioned benefits and the ease of signing up with this service provider, we’re just wondering one thing – when exactly are you going to sign on with Spectrum?
Also Read | What is an attosecond? Explaining the tiny time scale behind Nobel Prize research
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Social media binge taking mental toll on students
- Is Spectrum Affordable?
- Former Mizoram chief secy objects to Sunday vote counting; cites religious concerns
- How do we address the needs of young people struggling with mental health problems?
- Meghalaya: 2 injured as pachyderm goes on rampage near Assam border
- Breaking: Mizoram election dates announced; see details here