Spinomenal Collaborates With Hollywood Beats For Its Debut In South Africa

Leading gaming provider Spinomenal has secured yet another content partnership this time with Durban’s own Hollywoodbets. Owing to this collaboration, players based in South Africa will be able to enjoy some exciting games produced by Spinomenal. The supplier is known to create offerings with pristine graphics, crisp sound design and of course, fantastic gameplay with captivating features. Add to these already-winning ingredients ample SA no deposit bonuses, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for success.

The agreement, made possible by Intelligent Gaming, will see the South African market leader gain access to Spinomenal‘s diverse portfolio, which includes a substantial sports betting section covering tennis, horse racing, soccer, rugby, and cricket, available both on mobile and in over 97 retail outlets. Locals will finally have the opportunity to try their luck with Spinomenal’s cutting-edge titles, including “Queen of Fire,” “Demi Gods III,” and “Story of Medusa.” Moreover, the deal is expected to expand to the UK and Irish markets later this year as they work to introduce Spinomenal’s library of fantastic offerings to all the global operator’s key demographics.

International Footprint

South Africa isn’t the only region Spinomenal has set its sights on; the fast-growing gaming provider has been forging a series of new partnerships. Most recently, the company teamed up with Lowen Play, introducing a selection of its games to the regulated Spanish iGaming market. This partnership will enable Spanish players to enjoy high-quality games directly on Lowen Play.es, the operator’s Spanish-facing online casino platform. This move represents a natural progression for Lowen Play, which commenced operations in Spain back in 2021 after obtaining a DGOJ license.

Continuing its expansion across Europe, Spinomenal initiated a collaboration with Casino777, making its titles available to players in both Belgium and the Netherlands through Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform. This partnership is poised to yield substantial results, as these markets play a significant role in the company’s growth strategy.

Additionally, emerging operator SpaceCasino successfully secured an agreement with the leading content provider, seamlessly integrating the company’s top-performing titles into its offerings. Players will now have access to classic titles like “Baba Yaga Tales” and “Queen of Ice” through Pariplay’s aggregation platform, Fusion. SpaceCasino’s impressive growth trajectory, fueled by its dedication to delivering next-level player experiences, shows no signs of slowing down. The addition of Spinomenal’s robust portfolio will undoubtedly cement its status as an operator to watch.

Expanding Portfolio

This year has not only been marked by the gaming developer’s commitment to expanding its reach in the most important regulated territories, but it has also been characterized by Spinomenal’s ever-growing gaming library. The company added a new installment to its hugely popular Queen of Elements series, debuting Queen of Water just this week. The aquatic adventure slot features a powerful soundtrack and enticing sea symbols, including starfish, fish, jellyfish, and the Queen’s tiara.

Last month, the studio launched “Book of Fairytale Beauties”, joining the company’s growing Folktales series. The 10-payline, 6×3 reel slot is set in a bewitching woodland and includes appearances from all your favorite childhood heroines, including Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Wonderland, Little Mermaid, and Little Red Riding Hood. Spinomenal added yet another extension to the Folktale series with the debut of its 5-reel, 100-payline “Story of Jarptitsa”. The gameplay follows a majestic firebird as it’s set through a wooded landscape at dusk and features symbols like a golden birdcage, a horse, and a wolf.

Final Thoughts

Spinomenal has been experiencing a phenomenal year, thanks to its tremendous growth. Its recent deals have seen the gaming provider extend its reach to South Africa, Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. While it still remains to be seen what’s next in the company’s pipeline, it’s safe to assume that the supplier will continue to go from strength to strength. Its gaming offerings have proven to be coveted by various operators across the globe thanks to its engaging features, innovative themes, and exciting gameplay.

