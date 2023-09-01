Here's how tanning peptides can combat risks of prolonged sun exposure

Melanotan and Tanning Research

The dangers of extended sun exposure include a weakened immune system, eye problems, and UV exposure. Substantial data suggests that prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light increases the risk of certain cancers, in particular squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma [i].

What Are Tanning Peptides?

Proteins are made up of shorter chains of amino acids that are known as peptides. These peptides get their numerous one-of-a-kind functional characteristics from the particular arrangement and sequencing of various amino acids, which gives them their distinctive structure.

Studies imply that alleged tanning peptides such as Melanotan I and Melanotan II, may function as a synthetic analog of alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone (-MSH) generated by skin cells, brain, and pituitary gland.

Melanotan I

When viewed from a chemical standpoint, this peptide is comprised of 13 amino acids. It has a very similar structural makeup to an endogenous peptide known as alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone (-MSH), secreted by the pituitary gland.

Five distinct types of melanocortin receptors are dispersed across organs. These receptors are also often referred to by their abbreviations, which are as follows: MC-1R, MC-2R, MC-3R, and MC-4R and MC-5R.

Research suggests Melanotan’s effects on an organism’s pharmacodynamics seem to have a larger liking towards MC-1R and MC-3R, as far as researchers can tell. Following this, the proposed binding with MC-1R may be principally responsible for driving the process of melanogenesis. This may be accomplished by promoting the creation of melanin by the melanocytes, which ultimately results in skin pigmentation [ii].

Findings imply that Melanotan I may counteract some symptoms associated with erythropoietic protoporphyria [iii] to potentially reduce the risk of phototoxicity. Investigations purport that erythropoietic protoporphyria may induce severe and immediate symptoms when organisms are exposed to sunlight.

There is some speculation that the binding of Melanotan I with MC-3R may also affect appetite and hunger. This is likely the case because the hormones produced by the hypothalamus and pituitary gland function in tandem. The regulation of fat metabolism is the key to achieving this goal.

In addition to its function as a self-tanning agent, researchers speculate Melanotan I has been suggested in research experiments involving rats to have additional but less significant properties. Scientists hypothesize that these properties may improve cardiovascular parameters and neuroprotective effects.

Melanotan II

Melanotan I has been covered, and now it is time to move on to Melanotan II, a peptide considered potentially more efficacious.

Studies suggest Melanotan II exhibits a reported higher systemic interaction with melanocortin receptors, which may be a factor in its potential action on skin pigmentation.

Research suggests Melanotan II may interact non-selectively with the MC-1 receptor, which may upregulate melanogenesis and increase melanin generation by melanocytes [iv].

Findings imply that Melanotan II may also function as an agonist of MC-4R and MC-5R in addition to its other possible roles. Following this, binding with both receptors may govern some of the metabolic homeostatic systems, such as suppressing hunger. This also suggests a loss of stored fat, which may reduce overall body weight. All of this contributes to a metabolic profile that is much healthier.

Investigations purport that another potential of this peptide to stimulate libido and desire to engage in sexual activity. In addition, certain clinical research studies suggest that Melanotan II may be useful in mitigating the effects of erectile dysfunction in male test subjects [v].

What Role Do Tanning Peptides Play in the Process?

Peptides function as an agonist of melanocortin receptors such as Mc-1R, MC-2R, MC-3R, MC-4R, and MC-5R, which are located in a variety of areas and appear to replicate the activity of alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone (-MSH).

Researchers speculate that one of the most important results is that it may speed up the process of melanogenesis. It is proposed to accomplish this mostly by stimulating the melanocytes, which may cause them to increase their rate of melanin creation and then release it.

Studies suggest that tanning production may be stimulated naturally using tanning peptides, which may make the skin produce more melanin.

Research suggests that the phototoxicity brought on by erythropoietic protoporphyria may also be mitigated with peptides like Melanotan I.

Findings imply that presenting tanning peptides may also result in several other properties, such as regulating hunger and appetite cycles via the induction of a loss of appetite and the facilitation of weight reduction.

Investigations purport that some neuroprotective effects and other small potential ancillary actions may include improving cardiovascular parameters such as blood pressure.

References

