Will AI Ever Fully Replace TV & Film Writers?

The alarming and relatively unanticipated dazzling rise of AI has taken a lot of people by surprise. Although AI has played some sort of role in our lives over the last decade, nobody really predicted the speed or level of sophistication that this technology would quickly ascend to in such a short period. Over the last few months, several high-profile writers’ strikes have occurred in America and the United Kingdom. While most of these strikes have been surrounding pay issues, there has been an increasing discussion from those working within the film and TV writing industry that their days might be numbered.

It feels like a dystopian and bizarre conversation to be having. Simply contemplating that some writers who have helped create TV and movies that will stay with us forever could be out of a job because of a robot. The even more concerning aspect is that AI is close to following long and detailed commands, allowing it to mimic even the finest writers working in TV and film.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

How Technology Benefits Us

The Rise Of Streaming Services

To fully understand how the world has changed for writers, we must understand how people’s appetite for viewing TV and film has changed over the years. Although cinema numbers are still impressive for big films from prominent directors, TV ratings are down considerably, with tens of millions preferring streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and Netflix. These apps are so successful because they’re a one-stop media shop. Traditional television simply showed films and TV. However, Netflix especially now has a multi-faceted approach to entertainment and has added a full gaming section, so it’s so much more than just watching a film or series.

Smart televisions have the capability to store apps in the same way our phones can. By selecting these apps, you can combine your streaming services alongside your favorite gaming apps and even play casino games through your television. Ultimately, you don’t need to move off this screen, it is a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs, so the traditional method of TV is dwindling rapidly compared to this multi-dimensional avenue of entertainment.

In addition, you can access streaming apps like Twitch to watch some of the top players streaming their casino ventures, but you can also access casino games yourself via the same device. The best Bitcoin casino games continue to gain traction on social media sites like Twitch, as some of the biggest influencers promote their services via their streams. Cryptocurrency casinos aren’t just generating more customers via these avenues. Still, Twitch streamers and people who play casino games through their apps and TVs are fuelling a new generation of growth for the casino industry.

Could AI Genuinely Replace Human Writers?

Worryingly, yes, so I am personally quite concerned! You’d think there’d be some medium for writers to continue their craft. Any TV or movie script compiled totally by an AI bot might not be distinguishable for some audience members. Still, the true art of crafting human and emotional writing will be complex for AI to comprise, even if the technology continues to advance at its current rate.

That extra bit of magic that human inspiration and magic can add is something that no robot can completely mimic. The golden age of television over the last 20 years provided us with (mostly HBO shows) that set a new standard for television. It’s highly doubtful that AI will be able to write a TV show like The Sopranos or The Wire, recently voted the top two TV shows of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The recent dispute over pay has rumbled on for a while, and it isn’t the first time writers have walked out en masse. While this might push TV bosses toward using AI to write these TV shows as an emergency stopgap, it is not an adequate, permanent replacement. Still, the harsh truth is that TV writers are becoming more dispensible, a massive concern for those working in the industry.

Final Words

Depending on how AI is regulated within the next year or so, this could signal a complete change in the market’s overall trajectory. Writers aren’t the only people who are skeptical and concerned about the rise of AI, so while AI can be used as a good writing tool to generate a blueprint of ideas and help sharpen up some of your skills, it would be perilous and quite sad for the sector if AI replaced the art of writing, especially in TV and film.

Although it might replace some basic TV show writing, which is generally not considered the highest form of the craft, many of the shows that you see on HBO would be extremely difficult to replicate, and it’s probably not in the interest of company executives to replace loyal, gifted and creative colleagues with a robot, simply to cut a few costs.

Also Read | Goa, India: Youths Fall Victim To Illegal Gambling & Narcotics; Action To Be Taken

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









