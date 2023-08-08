Goa, India: Youths Fall Victim To Illegal Gambling & Narcotics; Action To Be Taken

Goa, India, known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife, is facing a concerning issue. The state’s youth are increasingly falling victim to the dark underbelly of illegal online gambling and the narcotics trade. This alarming trend has caught the attention of the opposition, leading to demands for action to curb the menace.

The Rising Tide of Illegal Online Gambling

Goa’s youth, enticed by the allure of quick riches and easy wins, is increasingly drawn into the world of illegal online gambling and narcotics. The twin issues were brought up in the assembly by Yuri Alemao, the leader of the opposition party, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, and APP MLA Venzy Viegas, among others.

The fact that many youths are resorting to register with providers isn’t the alarming part of the story. It’s known that India has many online casinos; the main issue lies in the presence of illicit operators that are masked as safe and secure.

According to these opposition voices, there has been a significant surge in online gambling platforms operating outside the legal framework. These platforms often exploit vulnerable individuals, including minors, leading them down a path of addiction and financial ruin. Alemao highlighted the case of a young person who had committed suicide after losing money on an online gambling app, a sad reality that is common throughout India. Saradesai reiterated this point by claiming that much of these illegal gambling activities have been allowed to flourish in Goa under the protection of the police, the very people charged with looking after society.

Goa’s Narcotics Epidemic

Alongside the gambling problem, Goa is grappling with a growing narcotics epidemic. Drug peddlers have been targeting the state’s youth, making it a hub for the illegal drug trade. Substance abuse has detrimental effects on individuals’ physical and mental health, and it can also fuel criminal activities and social unrest.

APP leader Viegas told the assembly about a new phenomenon whereby pastry shops in Goa were profiting from the sale of ‘weed cakes’ and ‘marijuana brownies,’ which provided a hidden way for the youth to obtain their drug fix.

Addressing The Root Causes

The rising tide of illegal gambling and narcotics in Goa can be attributed to several contributing factors. Firstly, the lack of stringent regulation in the state’s legal framework for gambling and narcotics has allowed illegal operators to thrive, taking advantage of existing loopholes. Secondly, the easy accessibility of the internet and smartphones has facilitated the proliferation of online gambling platforms, making it increasingly challenging to control the problem.

Additionally, high rates of unemployment and poverty in certain parts of Goa have left the youth vulnerable to the allure of quick money through gambling and drug dealing. Finally, peer pressure and the powerful influence of social media play a significant role in attracting young individuals towards these harmful activities, exacerbating the issue. These factors combined create a complex challenge for the state to address promptly and effectively.

Action Assured

As the opposition in Goa has raised its voice against the growing menace of illegal gambling and narcotics, the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, has assured swift action to address the issue and promised to strengthen the state’s regulatory mechanisms.

With regard to the pastry shops dealing in ‘weed cakes’ and ‘marijuana brownies,’ Sawant said that police and officials would carry out thorough investigations to ascertain whether there was any truth to the claims.

He also acknowledged that Goa needed to review and update its laws with regard to gambling to ensure they were more stringent and comprehensive, thereby leaving no room for illegal operators to exploit any loopholes. Sawant said that there is already a dedicated cyber crime cell in place that has been working on tracking down illegal gambling operators and taking action against such entities.

The Final Word

In short, it is apparent that the authorities in Goa need to address the rising concern of youth falling prey to illegal online gambling and narcotics. With the opposition’s demands for action and the Chief Minister’s assurance, it is evident that there is hope for a safer and brighter future for Goa’s youth. By implementing a comprehensive approach, the state can take strides in protecting its younger generation from the clutches of addiction and pave the way for a prosperous tomorrow.

