Tips for Choosing a Reliable Non-GamStop Bingo Site

According to Statista, over 3.8 million people play online bingo regularly throughout the year in the UK. But all UKCG licensed platforms (170+ for now) are connected to GamStop, which limits the game and gambling experience.
Yet, most UK gamblers seek for online bingo not registered with GamStop to play to the fullest. But to choose a reliable and honest casino provider, they must know some features and factors before registering and playing. So we have carefully researched all the available information to describe everything understandably about bingo sites, not on GamStop. Without further ado, let’s dive in.
Licensing, Security, and Privacy Measures at Bingo Sites Not On GamStop
There are 3 main aspects to rely on to choose a reliable bingo site. And we are not talking about bonuses and games now (more on that later), but about more important features that many do not pay attention to and fall into scam or fraudulent platforms.
Licence
A licence is the main criterion for the honesty of a bingo site. The regulator that issued the permit for gambling activities controls the activities of operators, even if it is not on GamStop. Why? To guarantee the ability to conduct business, the gambling operator obtains a licence and passes tests and analyses of independent laboratories.
Among the reputable licensing authorities, some of the best are Curacao (Curacao Gaming Control Board), Malta (Malta Gaming Authority) and Gibraltar (Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association).
Security Measures
Another factor in favour of choosing one or the other platform is the presence of security measures. These include data encryption and the availability of secure, reliable and popular payment methods. If you can check the list of payment methods without problems, you need to know 1 main aspect of security measures – the SSL protocol.
You can check its presence by the lock near the website address line – if it is green or grey, then the site is protected.
Privacy Policy
Last but not least, how the bingo site works with privacy policies. Obviously, many gamblers value their data and do not want it to be used in any way except for the activity associated with the casino. So it is essential to find and make sure of clear statements on data protection and compliance with data protection regulations to safeguard users’ privacy.
Assessing Game Selection and Bonuses Available at Non-GamStop Bingo Sites
The choice of a non-GamStop bingo site should also be based on the number of variations of a given game. The classic variant uses 75 balls, but there are several more options with 30, 90 and 80 balls. The more variations available to play, the more fun gambling will bring.
If you see such studios as Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, Evolution or Yggdrasil Gaming on the list, this guarantees high-quality graphics, fair and smooth gameplay. A significant indicator is the conditions of the bonus program and loyalty program. The gambling platform of your choice must offer visitors standard and special bonuses.
The first ones include welcome bonuses, free spins reload bonuses, no deposit bonuses and cashback. The second can be represented as special bonuses for bingo players, personal promotions and access to the loyalty program / VIP club.
Remember that each bonus, including free spins has its T&Cs, including wagering requirements, min/max deposit and withdrawal, validity, etc. Always read the terms and conditions before activating the bonus to enhance the overall bingo experience and avoid getting into a difficult situation.
Analysing Payment Options and Withdrawal Policies:
To understand all the platform’s benefits, you should pay attention to the basic information related to the available methods on the bingo site. Among them may be popular credit/debit cards, electronic wallets and cryptocurrencies, and less popular but common among gamblers systems such as PaySafeCard or Skrill. As a result, a bingo site with many payment methods is safer and more reliable than others.
It is also worth mentioning some features of transactions. Each gambling platform has its policies regarding withdrawals and deposits. You should always familiarise yourself with them since they describe all the features of payments. According to them, payment transactions may have limits, processing times and fees.
Сasino provides this policy to ensure a stable flow of transactions inside and outside the platform. As a result, the funds arrive on time, and if there are fees, you know about them in advance.
But if you face any other problem, be it an error during registration, no payment in the game, etc., you should always have the opportunity to contact support. Usually, support operators are online 24/7, and you can contact them via live chat, email, or phone.
Conclusions
In this article, we looked at the main criteria by which good non-GamStop UK bingo sites are selected. These criteria can also be suitable for searching for other gambling platforms, nothing is complicated about it. But still, it is better to do it yourself, based on the advice from this material. The main thing is to take it responsibly and take some time to search. We also recommend checking out the various bingo rating sites found on the Internet.
