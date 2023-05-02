What factors determine the value Of cryptocurrency?

The crypto market is highly volatile – it can soar to record highs, and drop significantly causing huge losses. However, in general, the market continues to gain value, with new cryptos and coins cropping up every now and then. But since there’s no government body that regulates a cryptocurrency, what gives it its value?
Today, we will take you through the major laws that govern the crypto market and determine the value of a particular cryptocurrency.
The Crypto’s Supply and demand
Supply and demand play the biggest role in the valuation of a cryptocurrency, just like with any other asset. The number of coins in circulation and their maximum supply directly influence valuation, with limited supply driving up prices and vice versa.
Different cryptocurrencies employ different techniques to regulate this aspect. For example, Bitcoin has built-in scarcity through a maximum supply cap. This cap boosts scarcity and increases the price of Bitcoin and its value over time, in combination with other factors. It’s important to note that the supply and demand of a cryptocurrency is also volatile as it can be affected by factors such as social buzz and media attention.
Utility
The utility of a cryptocurrency is key in determining its adoption and value as it influences its attractiveness to users, investors, and businesses. Cryptocurrencies with higher utility are generally more likely to gain traction, maintain their relevance, and appreciate over time. Some aspects of utility in cryptocurrencies include payment systems, smart contracts, privacy and security, and tokenization.
Cost of production
The cost of production is a huge contributor to cryptocurrency valuation, especially when it comes to cryptocurrencies that use Proof of Work (PoW), such as Bitcoin. In such cryptocurrencies, miners are required to solve complex mathematical problems to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. This process requires the use of specialized hardware and software, which means high upfront and maintenance costs. It also burns through a lot of electricity.
Note that an increase in the number of miners also increases the complexity of the mathematical problems required to verify a block, which again results in increased production costs and, consequently, coin prices.
Market sentiment and perception
Market sentiment is investors’ general prevailing attitude and feelings towards a specific cryptocurrency. On the other hand, perception is how market participants view or interpret the news and developments of a cryptocurrency. These two significantly affect the value and price movement of cryptocurrencies, even when it comes to well-established assets like Bitcoin and emerging altcoins. Together, they often drive the demand, trading volume, and price fluctuations, contributing to the inherently volatile nature of the crypto market.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Internal Governance
The internal governance of a cryptocurrency is responsible for making decisions that guide the development, management, and operation of that particular cryptocurrency. These decisions can impact the long-term success and stability of a coin, impacting value. For example, Ethereum has transitioned from PoW to PoS, a decision that significantly increased the scalability of the coin, enhanced energy efficiency, and increased security. If a decision of such magnitude is poorly executed, it can often lead to huge instability of the crypto.
Competition
Competition plays a crucial role in determining the value of cryptocurrency as the market is very competitive. When a new cryptocurrency enters the market, it poses a challenge to existing cryptocurrencies, especially those that operate under similar structures. The tough competition in the market means a cryptocurrency needs to have unique features that set it apart from competitors. Having a strong edge over the competition often leads to increased adoption, while strong competition from other cryptocurrencies can decrease value.
Also Read | Things to Know Before Investing in US Stocks
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Mob beats Bangladeshi national to death in Garo Hills
- Four mining leases approved for Meghalaya: CM Sangma
- Veer Lachit Sena leader held on extortion charges: Assam DGP
- Assam: Will the DNLA peace pact usher tourism in Dima Hasao?
- Law & order internal matter, outsiders shouldn’t interfere: Manipur CM
- Mizoram reports first Covid death in 6 months