Why is industrial maintenance very important?

The area of ​​industrial maintenance has evolved in recent years. During this process, it has gone from a simplified view as a cost center to a view as a profit center. Thus, it is known that activities add value by avoiding the appearance of other costs linked to the malfunction of production equipment. For example, production losses due to unavailability of Daikin FTX and FTXN Series Room Air Conditioner. So, the importance of maintenance in the industry is a value to take into account to get the most out of the equipment.

Companies must try to optimize the maintenance function in order to achieve the highest levels of availability and reliability at the lowest possible cost. This is through the combination of corrective, preventive, and predictive strategies.

Faults and the importance of maintenance to deal with them

The real cost of machine breakdowns is sometimes difficult to measure. Some studies have shown that the cost of a machine breakdown is greater than the labor and maintenance materials to perform the repair. When the failure causes the production to stop, the costs are very high because no parts are manufactured.

The failures of industrial machines can be of various types. On the one hand, we have breakdowns due to internal failures, the second type is generated by lack of maintenance, followed by faulty use and final breakdowns are those associated with the obsolescence of the machine. Today we will focus on talking about each of these.

Types of faults

Internal failure due to component failure: The failure of some internal components is the most common cause of the failure of industrial machinery. Although the origin of these failures can be the result of poor manufacturing, they can also be caused by lack of maintenance, obsolescence, and even misuse.

Breakdowns due to lack of maintenance: Breakdowns due to lack of maintenance are very common. Some companies, to save some money, prolong the maintenance of the machinery. However, the opposite happens and they end up spending more than anticipated.

Breakdowns due to faulty use: The improper use of industrial machines, sometimes due to the lack of experience of the operator, can cause breakdowns. For this, if we want to prevent the industrial machine from being damaged by imprecise handling, we must fully train the employees or hire external experts. So, we can prolong the useful life of the equipment through its proper use. Knowing the mechanism of each machine is ideal, when in doubt if reading the user manual is not enough, get advice from the manufacturers.

Planned obsolescence: Some manufacturers establish the useful life of industrial machines. However, with proper care, this can be extended, but in other cases, we can speak of planned obsolescence. The correct thing is to be aware of this so that we avoid surprises and unexpectedly interrupting the production of the company.

We have already seen some of the types of breakdowns and how they occur. Likewise, we must be aware that many breakdowns are almost inevitable. Therefore, it is our duty to be prepared to ensure the physical integrity of users and maintain production.

Importance of Maintenance

As we have seen, equipment failures are always the order of the day. Of course, a damaged piece of equipment is unpredictable and each small failure can trigger a series of increasingly serious damage in a snowball effect. Consequently, accidents such as short circuits, abrupt mechanical failures, or even explosions or fires can occur depending on the type of machinery. This is one of the reasons why we must implement a maintenance strategy in our company.

The importance of industrial maintenance has always been in the background. Since the industrial revolution, maintenance was only applied when these already partially or totally failed; this is known as corrective maintenance. So, implementing some maintenance strategy will allow us to:

– Prevent occupational accidents, increasing the safety of the people who operate the machines.

– Avoid and reduce losses due to production stops and downtime.

– Increase the useful life of the equipment.

– Reduce total maintenance costs.

– Improve the quality of industrial activity and, depending on the case, the quality of the average or final product.

Maintenance Objective

After all, the primary goal of maintenance is to ensure that all equipment required for production is operating at 100% efficiency at all times. This is through inspections, cleaning, lubrication, and making small adjustments. Which can be detected and corrected before they become a bigger problem and stop the production line. So a good maintenance program requires the involvement and support of the entire company, from the top executive to shop floor personnel.

