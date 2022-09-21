Here Are The 5 Best Laptops Under 70,000 

Laptops have always been a piece of essential equipment for working individuals and students alike. Most fields nowadays require you to have a personal laptop that you can access at any moment. But with the rise of the pandemic and the work-from-home culture it brought with itself, laptops have become even more important for us. Whether you are a professional who is working from home or a student who has to take online classes, having a laptop is a necessity. But with how many options are now available in the market, it can be hard to choose from all the latest laptops. If you have a budget of about ₹70,000, then we can suggest the best laptops under 70000 that you can buy.

So if you want to know more about the latest laptops and which one is the best for you, read till the end of this article.

HP Pavilion Intel Core i5

Being priced at ₹68,999, this laptop sits right below the ₹70,000 mark. HP is a popular and reliable brand name when it comes to laptops in India. The model has an Intel Core i5- 11th Gen processor with the latest Windows 11 Home operating system. The sleek and compact 14-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080p resolution boasts 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD storage system. It is a fast laptop perfect for professionals. The HP Pavilion series of laptops are a trustworthy bunch with thousands of happy customers to back it up.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo is also a big name in the laptop industry of India. Their IdeaPad series has made quite a name for itself for having budget-friendly, high-speed laptops. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The 15.6-inch laptop also has an AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5th Gen processor and a Windows 11 Home operating system to back it up. It is one of the best laptops under 70,000 as it is priced at ₹68,990. You can trust an IdeaPad laptop as it has made quite a name for itself in the market.

Avita Liber V14

Even though Avita is not a behemoth name in the Indian laptop market like Lenovo, HP or Asus, they have made a good name for themselves for providing students with budget-friendly laptops with good specifications. Their Avita Liber V14 has made it to our list of latest laptops because of its stellar specs. At a price of ₹67,090, this laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor with a Windows 10 Home operating system. And when you factor in the 16 GM RAM and 1 TB SSD storage system, it becomes really hard to beat this model.

Mi Notebook Ultra

Mi is a company that does it all. It will be hard for you to find an electronic product that the behemoth company has not made and laptops are no different. The Mi Notebook ultra is a dream for students and professionals alike with its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD memory system. The 15.6-inch laptop also comes with a Windows 10 Home operating system and an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor. This is one of the best latest laptops you can find on the market with a price tag of ₹66,499.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15

We had to at least include one gaming laptop in the list for all our gaming fans out there. You can find a good gaming laptop under ₹70,000 and the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 is an example of that. The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa core 5th Gen processor and boasts an 8GM RAM and 512 GB SSD storage system. The 15.6-inch laptop comes with a Windows 11 Home operating system that is perfect for gaming. It can also be a good work or study laptop and can work as a multifunctional device. The pricing of this model is ₹64,750.

Conclusion

Now that we have concluded our list of best laptops, hopefully, you have found the latest laptop model to become your companion. Laptops are a necessity in today’s world and you need to think hard about what your expectations are from a device before you make a purchase.

