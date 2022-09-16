Check CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2022-23 Details

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet will be released by the board in the month of December 2022. However, the board has already announced that the exams will start on February 15, 2023.

The detailed CBSE Class 12 date sheet will be made available in PDF format on the board’s official website at cbse.gov.in. A combined CBSE class date sheet will be released for all the streams i.e. science, commerce, and the arts.

Last year, the exam was held twice i.e. Term 1 and 2 but this year the board has decided to conduct the exam in single term only. Therefore, only one final CBSE class 12 date sheet will be released. Students must note down the exam date and timing of their subjects from the combined date sheet. To know more about the CBSE class 12 date sheet, students can go through the article below.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet

Based on the dates of the class 12 CBSE exams from the previous year, we have listed important dates. Check the tables below for more information on the CBSE class 12 date sheet.

How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 PDF?

To download the CBSE 12 date sheet online, students can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1 – Go to the official website,cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the “CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2023” PDF Download link.

Step 3: The CBSE 12th grade date sheet will show up as a pdf page on the screen.

Step 4 – Download the file and save the date sheet for reference.

Step 5 – Take a printout of the CBSE 12 date sheet 2023.

Details Mentioned in CBSE Class 12 time table 2023

The following details are listed in the CBSE Class 12 date sheet for all the streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science streams:

Exam Dates

Subject Names

Subject Codes

Exam Day Guidelines

CBSE 12th exam time

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet – For Practical Exams

The class 12 schedule for the practical exams in 2023 will be made public by CBSE in November or December 2022. Preliminarily, the practical exam will start in January 2023. Once the board will announce the time frame for practical exams the respective schools will start conducting the practical exams. For information on the dates of their individual practical exams, students can contact their schools.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet – For Compartment Exams

Students who want to save their academic year after failing the board exams, they can take the compartment test. Following the release of the CBSE Class 12 test results, the datesheet for compartment exams will be released. Check here to know more about the tentative CBSE Class 12 date sheet for compartment exams.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet – Exam Day Instructions

The important instructions to be followed by all the students will be mentioned in the official CBSE Class 12 date sheet released by the board. Students are advised to carefully read the instructions.

According to the instructions added in the official notice, students must arrive at the location at least 30 to 45 minutes before the reporting time.

Students must have their 2023 CBSE Class 12 admit card on them. Without a hall ticket, they will not be permitted to enter the exam center.

Students will receive their question paper and answer booklet at the exact time the exam is due to begin. They will have an additional 15 minutes to read the CBSE question papers.

When taking the tests, no student shall use any unfair techniques.

Students are required to adhere strictly to the board’s guidelines.\

