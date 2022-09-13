Signs That the World Loves All Things Retro

People have always had something of a fascination with the past. But it does seem like this enchantment is a little bit stronger now than it was in days gone by. Take a quick look at popular culture, and you’ll find plenty of references to the decades of the past. Indeed, you can even take a look at the clothes people wear; some festival get-ups look as if they came directly from the early 1990s. Here, we’ll run through some telltale signs that the world is very much going through a nostalgia phase at the moment.

Stranger Things

OK, we’re not going to pretend that people are only tuning into Stranger Things to get their fill of the 1980s. It is, after all, an awesome show that would probably be next to perfect no matter what decade it was set in. But there’s no denying that the 80’s context lends a lot to the appeal.

The widespread popularity of Stranger Things has led to renewed interest in 80s technology (hello, the Walkman), movies, and music — indeed, the show has even helped catapult Kate Bush back to the top of the charts.

Retro Games

We tend to think of the gaming industry as one that’s always looking to the future. Yet there are plenty of signs that the general public is still pretty enthusiastic about old-school games, too. The world is still in love with Pac-Man and Mario Kart, for instance, while the Fire Joker Play n Go game remains one of the most popular slot options available. And then there’s the matter of games such as GTA, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, and Goldeneye, all of which bring a nostalgic tear to the eyes of gamers from that generation.

Old-School Music

There are plenty of futuristic sounds on the radio. But you’ll also hear music that has very much been influenced by hits of the past. Right now, there are a lot of 70s and 80s-inspired songs and music videos being released by stars that include Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, BTS, and The Weeknd. It wasn’t long ago that people looked back on 1980s music with disdain, but thanks to the power of nostalgic thinking, we’re all beginning to look at the musical output of that decade through a different lens.

Movie Nostalgia

There are plenty of awesome movies coming out today, but you’d be hard-pressed to say that they’re categorically more fun than the movies of the past. People are clamoring for vintage movies, and the evidence of this is in the number of cinemas that are screening classic movies on the big screen. Any cinema worth its weight in gold is hosting “80s Movie Seasons,” which offers today’s people the chance to view the movies they know and love in the environment where they were originally intended to be viewed.

Interior Decor

The retro look is also making its way into our homes! There’s been a big push for retro interior design touches in recent years. People who want to get the old-school look have a ton of options for doing so, including adding retro appliances, vintage signs, retro lights, and checkered black and white flooring. Mix that with modern technology, and you have a pretty perfect house.

Final Thoughts

When the world is going through uncertain times, there’s a lot of value in looking back to the days of old, when even things weren’t necessarily better, but at least we can make sense of them. It’s always been this way! And in fact, in a few decades, we’ll likely see people looking back at the 2020s with a nostalgic glint in their eyes.

