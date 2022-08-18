Sports betting is one of the most popular forms of gambling today. A report by Statista shows that the current value of the worldwide sports betting market value at $231 billion as of June 2022.

That explains why sports betting is huge in India, attracting 140 million regular bettors and as many as 370 million stakers during major events, such as the IPL. There are several sites where enthusiasts can place their bets, such as this.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the end of the day, sports betting is just that—gambling— which means you can lose money. To have a good time at sports gambling, you must familiarize yourself with its inner workings. Read on for more tips on having fun with sports betting.

Top 9 Tips for Sports Betting

These tips should help enhance your skills as a sports bettor.

1. Do your research

Do not fall for the trap of betting on a game, team, or sports you have no idea of. It doesn’t matter if you’re betting on a basketball, football, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, or golf game; researching will help you before placing bets.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Find out everything you can about the teams, players, coaches, rules, bogey teams, cup runs histories, home and away teams, and anything else that could help you make informed decisions.

2. Know your odds

The first thing you need to do before placing any bets is to understand the odds, which are the chances of something happening. You have to scrutinize which team has better odds and assess if placing a bet would be worth it.

3. Have a strategy

There are lots of approaches you can use when betting on sports. One strategy is parlaying. Parlay means combining two events. So if you think the home will beat their opponents in one game while the visiting team will triumph in a different game, you can increase your odds by betting on those two in the same bet slip.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

4. Don’t get too overconfident

Don’t let your confidence level get too high. Remember that luck plays a significant role in sports betting, and you may lose money if you get cocky.

5. Bet what you can afford to lose

Do not bet on games that you cannot afford to lose. If you lose all of your money on a single game, you will not continue betting on sports.

6. Keep track of your results

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

You should always keep track of your results. Whether using a spreadsheet or writing notes, you need to know how well you’re doing. Tracking your results helps you gauge your approach and pinpoint what works, which improves your strategy.

7. Don’t spend too much time betting

You should always have a good time. Take frequent breaks from sports betting to keep it from becoming a necessity rather than a choice. Avoiding gambling addiction helps you make good decisions and gives you a positive attitude as a staker.

8. Don’t chase after losses

It is a human need to want to recover losses, which often flares up in betting. You would do well to avoid chasing after a loss as you would probably abandon your strategy, which could cost you big time.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

9. Be Patient

It takes time to learn sports betting. But once you get the hang of it, you’ll stretch your cash and have fun for much longer. Take your time to learn the ins and outs of the sport.

Final Words

Using tactics such as having in-depth knowledge of the sport you intend to bet on, having a betting strategy, and refusing to chase after losses means you’ll have fun with sports betting for much longer. But remember, you could still lose money, so only bet what you can afford to lose.

Also read | BlueChip – Betting & Gambling site with the biggest bonuses!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









