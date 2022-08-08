Getting started as a crypto trader in 2022 is more complicated than ever. The number of cryptocurrencies on the market keeps expanding almost every day, and today, investors have over 18,000 different altcoins to choose from when investing their money. As you can imagine, choosing the best crypto to invest in is hard, as every project claims to be the best on the markets.

If you’re looking to start a crypto trading career, there are many details you have to consider when choosing the project you want to invest in. However, since that takes too much time and effort, we did the hard work for you. So, here are our top picks for the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Best crypto projects in 2022

After close consideration of performance, roadmaps, community activity, and potential, we chose the following cryptocurrencies as the best investment options in 2022. Here’s a list of the cryptos we chose, and you can find more details about each one in the review section below.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – Best Cryptocurrency 2022 Metaverse Meme Coin Battle Infinity (IBAT) – NFT and Metaverse Gaming Platform With Excellent Potential Decentraland (MANA) – The Most Popular Metaverse Project On The Market Stepn (GMT) – Web3 Lifestyle Health App With GameFi Features Ripple (XRP) – Cross-border Fee Protocol For Easier Cross-Platform Transactions

The best crypto to invest in right now reviewed

There is something you should know before you start shovelling money into cryptocurrencies. The crypto markets are highly volatile, so no matter what you read or see, you should know that there are no promises. That said, the following crypto projects have the most growth potential in 2022, but even that is no guarantee that you’ll make a fortune investing in cryptocurrencies.

Staying informed about the crypto markets can help you make better investments in the future, so you must find a trusted source of information. Check this list of the best crypto signals, and ensure you always make the best investment decisions.

1. Tamadoge – (TAMA) Best Cryptocurrency 2022 Metaverse Meme Coin

Tamadoge is one of the most promising crypto projects in 2022. It entered presale only recently and uses Dogecoin’s success as leverage to attract new investors. The Tamadoge crypto project is set in a vibrant metaverse where users choose and take care of their digital pets. The idea has its roots in a popular hand-held game from the 90s called Tamagochi, and it uses the same formula.

The project uses the Play-2-Earn formula to reward active players with TAMA tokens. These tokens work as the utility token on the platform and are used to buy in-game items, purchase virtual plots of land, upgrade your virtual pets, and much more. Tamadoge looks like one of the best crypto projects in 2022, but it’s still in its earliest stages. The project roadmap plans on adding new features, games, and items in the future after the official release planned for late 2022. You can purchase TAMA tokens in presale and become one of the earliest investors.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

2. Battle Infinity (IBAT) – NFT and Metaverse Gaming Platform With Excellent Potential

Battle Infinity is one of the most mentioned crypto projects in 2022. It’s the newest blockchain project developed by a team of experts based in India. For those who don’t know, India is making a name for itself in the blockchain ecosystem. Their latest project, Battle Infinity, is one of the best metaverse projects right now, built using the best industry practices.

The project takes place in a well-designed metaverse where users can meet, play games, buy and sell NFTs, and much more.

Battle Infinity entered presale only recently, and it’s already showing massive potential. The platform’s native token IBAT is used for all transactions and is rewarded for winning sessions in the Battle Arena. The arena is the core of the game, and it revolves around a fantasy sports league. The players who win matches are rewarded with more IBAT tokens they can use to upgrade players, buy new in-game items in the Battle Store, develop virtual real-estate, and much more. Battle Infinity is in presale until October 2022, so you have the perfect chance to invest early and get the highest gains in the future.

3. Decentraland (MANA) – The Most Popular Metaverse Project On The Market

Decentraland has been around for years and is the world’s first metaverse project ever created. It’s one of the most promising crypto projects in 2022 because it’s widely advertised by celebrities, international corporations, and crypto investors. Like any other metaverse project, Decentraland allows you to create and customize your avatar, purchase virtual real estate, play games against other users, and even rent virtual billboards for extra income.

The platform’s native token, MANA, is one of the most promising metaverse coins on the market. It’s expected to keep growing steadily by 2030. Most experts say that it will grow by 4500% by 2030. However, once you become a member of Decentraland, you will get a chance to make money in the metaverse by completing challenges, trading NFTs, and much more. That makes Decentraland one of the best investment options for short- and long-term trading.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

4. StepN (GMT) – Web3 Lifestyle Health App With GameFi Features

Next on our list of the best cryptos to buy in 2022, we have StepN, an exciting blockchain project with a twist. Namely, the project uses the Move-to-Earn or M2E formula, which requires users to keep moving to win tokens. It’s similar to the P2E approach, but users have to exercise to generate digital coins instead of passively playing games in front of the screen.

Advertised as a lifestyle health app with game-fi and social-fi features, StepN is a blockchain project featuring everything from a built-in NFT store to worldwide competitions, a large active community, and much more. You only have to download the StepN app, create a profile, and buy your first pair of virtual sneakers to get started. Every sneaker works as an NFT, so you can sell it anytime.

The project is quickly gathering a large following, as it’s widely advertised by athletes, celebs, and influencers. It’s desirable for people who move around daily, as every step they take generates GMT tokens. Depending on the sneakers you choose, users can generate between 4 and 20 tokens per hour, so if you’re on the move, StepN can help you earn tokens along the way.

5. Ripple (XRP) – Cross-border Fee Protocol For Easier Cross-Platform Transactions

Ripple is another crypto blockchain worth the investment. It’s designed as a platform that makes it easy to transfer wealth from one blockchain network to another. As you may already know, every blockchain has its features, fees, protocols, smart contracts, etc. That makes it hard to transfer tokens from one to another, but Ripple aims to change that forever. It successfully connects multiple blockchains into one platform to speed up transfers and make things easier for users.

It’s the oldest project on our list, launched in 2012. Ripple’s native currency, XRP, works as the utility token on the platform, making it easier for users to transfer wealth from one blockchain to another. Given that there are over 18,000 altcoins built on various networks, Ripple’s interoperability makes it one of the best cryptos to invest in in 2022. A single XRP token is currently available for $0.40, but it is expected to match and even outperform its previous all-time high of $3.40 in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Conclusion

The cryptos we covered above are looking like excellent investments in 2022. Of course, many other cryptocurrencies might explode in the future, but we selected the five projects we feel have the best chances of recovering after the 2022 crypto crash. But don’t take our word for it – follow the best crypto signals closely, and you will be able to make better investment decisions. Good luck!

ALSO READ | How To Win Real Money With A No Deposit Bonus?

Trending Stories









