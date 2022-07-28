How to use OKRs for business growth

Several leading organizations around the world have been using OKRs for years.

The goal of establishing OKRs is to increase consistency of vision between employees and the company, foster transparency, and promote a focused approach to achieving goals.

Some corporate giants such as Adobe, Google, and Netflix are well known for their successful application of OKRs. Organizations that want to improve their performance at all levels have OKRs as a good means to achieve their end.

How can we define OKR?

OKR is methodology companies use to ensure that the actions of the entire organization are consistent with their objectives and strategies.

Andrew Grove, former president and CEO of Intel and dubbed the “Father of OKRs,” is credited with the invention of OKRs. He introduced this approach at Intel as a method for achieving measurable goals through enterprise-wide alignment, agility, and transparency.

An OKR is a performance management framework that can be assigned to an individual, a team, or a company. OKRs include a concrete, clearly defined, and actionable goal with 3 to 5 key deliverables that define how the goal is intended to be achieved.

OKRs aim to define how to achieve the objectives through specific, defined, and tangible actions. The objective represents the goal to be achieved, while the key results measure the progress made towards that goal.

OKRs can be shared with employees throughout the organization to give them an overview of the objectives set and to coordinate their efforts toward achieving them.

Let’s look at a couple of examples.

Example 1

Goal: Progress and grow the business.

Key results:

Increase revenue to $4 million.

Launch a new product line with essay writer.

Reduce customer churn to less than 6% per year by improving customer satisfaction.

Example 2

Goal: Forge a good corporate culture and engage employees.

Key results:

Create an employee engagement survey to identify key engagement indicators and problem areas.

Achieve a net promoter score by employees above 20.

Conduct team-building activities.

Managers will implement open forums for employees.

Establish regular informal sessions with teams.

The benefits of OKRs

There is a reason why leading organizations are using the OKR model and why they are achieving great success. The objectives and key results model is a very useful and effective way of expressing and achieving the goals set by the organization. It helps to build a concrete mission, increases employee commitment, and is useful for setting a path toward the company’s ultimate mission.

OKRs help organizes teams and their daily work to achieve common goals, bringing numerous benefits to organizations, such as greater transparency and improved focus and consistency. Because of its emphasis on time and measurable indicators, the OKR methodology is clearly grounded in reality.

Here’s why reputable companies use OKRs and how they can be useful to you.

1. Alignment with company goals

Your employees must realize how their work is connected to the company’s overall vision. If the objectives are shared throughout the organization, you will have the transparency necessary for all employees to feel interconnected and involved in the company.

Once OKRs are in place, employees at all levels can align their daily activities with the company’s vision. If teams and individuals have a clear vision of their goals and how they relate to the company’s goals, they will focus more on the work of greatest importance to the company.

According to the Harvard Business Review, companies that have highly adaptive employees are more than twice as likely to achieve better results.

2. Continuous monitoring of progress

OKRs are tied to specific deadlines and are usually reviewed weekly or biweekly. Discussing objectives keeps teams focused on progress and allowed them to be flexible and make the necessary changes at the right times, as and when needed.

Tracking progress from deliverable to results makes OKRs popular for organizations seeking progress. With regular check-ins and status updates, teams get to focus on the big picture by ensuring that every conversation ends with a clear plan of action.

OKRs provide those quick and definitive benchmarks to take a hard look at your current plans. They help you answer questions like: Are you and your team on track to meet a specific objective or not? Why or why not?

3. Increased focus and productivity

Setting an achievable objective with 3-5 key deliverables promotes focus, efficiency, and productivity. If employees’ daily work plans revolve around certain basic company objectives, they clearly know what to do and when to do it.

OKRs help employees focus and better prioritize their time on the most important things.

OKRs shed light on how to measure success and set deadlines for achieving set goals. That’s precisely what sets them apart from other goal-setting mechanisms. OKRs reveal the crucial objectives that can make a difference to those that are less urgent. By setting well-defined OKRs, managers give their teams a compass that points the way and a benchmark against measuring performance.

In addition, OKRs provides an overview of those areas where employees need more support or additional resources, further improving resource management.

OKRs also enable informed and quick decisions to be made. By continuously monitoring progress, managers gain a better view of learning and development issues and can make the most appropriate decisions.

4. Increased transparency and teamwork

With the implementation of OKRs, the company’s objectives are available to everyone, reflecting improved transparency and collaboration between teams and departments.

When team members know each other’s priorities and action plans, they are more in sync and can work together to ensure that the necessary work gets done at the right time.

The OKR methodology allows employees and their leaders to work cohesively to achieve larger goals.

5. Increased employee engagement and participation

Employee engagement is one of the most essential variables in corporate performance. If companies are not able to maintain continuous engagement of their teams, they can become disengaged and distracted.

The OKR framework allows individuals to see that their work is directly linked to the company’s ultimate mission and vision, bringing greater purpose and direction to their efforts.

When individuals realize that their contribution to their work impacts the company’s goals, they are likely to feel more engaged and motivated with their work.

Common pitfalls and mistakes

Setting unrealistically high or low goals. OKRs should be ambitious but not too difficult to achieve; otherwise, employees will become demotivated. OKRs take a back seat. OKRs need to be regularly discussed and revised to achieve results. Results are not measurable. Key results should be numerical. Setting too many objectives. It is advisable to recall the rule of “3 to 5 key results per target.”. Forgetting the big picture. OKRs are part of a larger vision that brings together strategy and execution and makes them consistent with the organization’s value system and vision.

Writing effective OKRs

Thanks to the OKR methodology, it is possible to articulate exactly what is needed and by when in order to execute the strategy and realize the mission. Thus, if organizations want to do OKRs work for them, there are several factors to consider.

OKRs are a method for achieving ambitious goals, but using them as a single, direct measure of performance can demotivate employees.

The key is to make the process for setting OKRs as inclusive as possible. Include in the drafting process the people who will ultimately execute the OKRs. Organizations should involve all relevant people to discuss and propose changes. This will make it easier to write valid OKRs and maintain the commitment of the teams.

Zamora was not won in an hour. The OKRs will serve as your strategy to set the next quarter’s actions. So, take the time to write OKRs. If you do not have the right guidelines from the beginning or if the wording is not the most appropriate, it will be much more difficult to achieve the objectives set. Companies cannot afford the luxury of ambiguity when it comes to setting crucial objectives.

Ensure that the link between the objective and the key results is correct. Managers should ask themselves whether all key results are necessary to achieve the ultimate goal. If the answer is yes, great. If not, they should continue to refine them to make them more relevant and measurable.

Conclusion

Let’s quickly review the advantages of Objectives and Key Results. The OKR methodology:

Provides clear guidance to both employees and managers.

Helps increase the productivity and efficiency of teams throughout the company.

Increases the team’s ability to make strategic decisions.

Enables employees to have an overview and be able to make their work consistent with the company’s overall vision, strategy, and priorities.

Makes employees feel more connected to the organization and increases employee motivation and commitment.

Helps create cohesive teams across departments.

Companies are continually looking for new ways to set goals, drive performance and increase results. OKRs help them better coordinate, connect and engage their team members with the organization’s goals. They enable organizations to focus on the “what,” “how,” and “why” of their objectives.

Suppose you want to drive business success, employee engagement and productivity, and performance at all levels of your organization. In that case, the OKR methodology is one of the best frameworks at your disposal.

