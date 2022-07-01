Online slots are games of chance where you look to complete a winning combination of symbols or trigger a special feature. From their beginnings as manual gambling machines with fruit and bells symbols, slots have become hugely varied.

The arrival of online slots in India has allowed developers to introduce many new themes and features, making this a large and fast-growing market. This has led to an increasing level of diversity that allows everyone to find the type of slot that best suits their personality and playing style.

Yet, it can also make it trickier for you to find exactly what you’re after. With good casinos having hundreds or even thousands of slots on them, you might wonder how to narrow down the choice to find exactly what you need. What are the best slot machines to play now?

With so much choice now available, we thought you would like a helping hand when it comes to choosing the best slots to try. By understanding a few of the key concepts, you can discover the best slot machines to play in India with more confidence.

Different types of online slots

What are the best slot machines to play? Growing diversity in recent years means that we can now find a few different categories, each of which adds something unique to the way that these games are played.

Progressive jackpot slots

These slots add the possibility of winning an attractive jackpot to the gameplay. A progressive prize grows each time a player bets on the slot until it’s eventually won by someone and gets reset to its starting point. The jackpot may be triggered on a random basis, or it may require that a player gets a certain combination of symbols or completes a bonus round successfully.

Three-reel classics

Three-reel slots are often the simplest versions of this game, with some having a single payline for you to form wins on. The use of retro themes and images helps to reinforce the idea that there are classic slots based on fruit machines of the past.

Video slots

This is a broad category that simply refers to any online slot that uses computer-generated reels to produce a modern version of the game. They can be based on any type of theme, with current options ranging from the likes of Ancient Egyptian treasure hunts to pirate adventures and slots based on big movies.

Multiple payline or cluster slots

There are various ways that slots developers set up the paylines in their games. From the single-payline approach seen on some three-reel slots to games with a huge number of paylines spread across the reels. We can also see the cluster approach on some games, with wins paid out on groups of matching symbols rather than across paylines.

Megaways slots

Megaways slots introduce a higher level of volatility by changing their layout and number of ways of winning on each spin, giving some of the best slot machines to play in India in terms of variety. These games can have up to tens of thousands of ways to win on them, but it all depends upon the format that lands on the screen following each press of the spin button.

Best slot machine bonus features

The variety in the gameplay offered by different slots largely depends upon the number of features that they include. As well as adding some extra spice to the games, the following features may also be useful in providing the chance to win prizes on the best slot machines to play in casino sites.

Scatter symbols

The scatter symbol is a special image that works differently from other paying symbols. This is because it pays out when you get a certain number of them on the screen at any one time, rather than having to see them on a payline or in a cluster.

Free spins

The free spins round is usually the best chance for you to pick up a big win on a slot. This feature is typically triggered when you get two or three scatters on the reels, and you’re then awarded a series of free spins. Some slots also introduce extra features such as more high-paying symbols or wilds during this round.

Wild symbols

These valuable symbols act like jokers, as they can replace other images to complete a winning line. You’ll see different types of wild on some slots, with variations such as sticky wilds that stay on the reel for the next spin and walking wilds capable of moving around the screen.

Bonus rounds

What are the best slot machines to play to win a bonus round? These features come in a wide range of formats in the best slot machines to play. For example, you might be asked to pick an item to uncover a prize or you might take one of the game’s characters on a journey over a map.

Best slot machines to play your free spins

Free spins are incredibly useful for slots players, as they provide a way of trying to claim more wins from a single stake. This is why they’ve also been introduced as part of a welcome bonus by many casinos.

This approach means that new players are given a set of free spins to play with following their registration and first deposit. It gives them a way of starting with extra games to play, but what are the best slot machines to play online using these spins?

Starburst RTP 96.01% – NetEnt Reactoonz 96.51% – Play’n GO Book of Dead 96.21% – Play’n GO Sweet Bonanza 96.51% – Pragmatic Play Gonzo’s Quest Megaways 96% – Red Tiger Legacy of Dead 95.8% – Play’n GO Sakura Fortune 96.58% – Quickspin Money Train 2 96.4% – Relax Gaming Extra Chilli Megaways 96.2% – Big Time Gaming

Where to play the best slot machines at online casinos

There are now many online casinos to choose from, each of which has a unique collection of games and bonuses for you to choose from. While the most popular slots can be seen on numerous casinos, the exact makeup of the games collection varies from one site to another. So you might find that some casinos only have a few games that interest you while another is packed with great games you want to try.

Welcome bonus offers also vary greatly across these Indian casinos, as they can be based on different amounts of bonus and give you free slots on different slots. This is why you may need to spend time looking for a casino where you can play the most popular slots and pick up free spins.

What are some of the best casinos where you can play the top slots online in a safe, welcoming environment? The following are four of the top casinos where you can choose from many of the best slots and pick up a tasty welcome bonus that includes a bunch of free spins on a popular slot.

Genesis Casino

The Genesis Casino site has an extensive collection of slots including popular titles such as Book of Dead, 9 Pots of Gold, Wolf Gold, and Big Bass Bonanza. Overall, hundreds of slots from the biggest and best games providers can be found on here. This is in addition to a big selection of table games including numerous live dealer titles where games such as blackjack and roulette are played live on your screen.

As for their welcome bonus, at the time of writing it offers a package giving up to 30,000 rupees extra on the first four deposits made after you complete your registration as a new player. The free spins element covers 20 free spins following the first deposit made, and they can be used on Starburst from NetEnt. This makes the welcome package a fine way to discover one of the best slot machines to play.

Casino Cruise

The next online casino to consider is Casino Cruise. This gaming site also has a broad selection of slots covering all of the different types that we looked at earlier. Their selection of the most popular titles among their players includes titles like Book of Dead, Reel King Mega, Gates of Olympus, and Twin Spin. You can also dig deeper to find the best online live dealer games among the total of over 2,000 games in total on this site.

A bonus of up to 30,000 INR welcomes newcomers aboard and this amount is spread over the first four deposits made by new players. The free spins from this casino are also for use on the timeless Starburst, with 20 spins released following the initial deposit to let you start playing at no cost.

Casoola

The massive selection of slots on Casoola brings us familiar names like Starburst, Fire Joker, Rise of Olympus, and Legacy of Dead. A new games section contains the latest releases, while their live casino makes it easy to find live dealer games. In addition, the useful category titled ‘trending now’ lets you see the top titles that other players are spinning the reels on right now.

The welcome package for new Casoola players reaches up to 30,000 rupees for the first four deposits made and there are 20 free spins to be collected too. These free spins are for use on the exciting Starburst slot and are awarded on the first deposit made after sign-up has been completed.

Casino Planet

On Casino Planet, you’ll find a slots and jackpots category that is divided into sections such as classic slots, Megaways, and must fall jackpots. Reactoonz, Temple Tumble Megaways, Moon Princess, and Immortal Romance are all included in their long list of hundreds of the best slot machines to play at casino sites like this.

New players are welcomed to Casino Planet with up 30,000 INR extra and 20 free spins. In this case, the free spins are for use on the Book of Dead slot. As with all online casino offers, reading the full term and conditions before getting started is always a good idea, as this lets you see all of the important details.

How to choose the best slot machine sites for Indian players

As we’ve seen, the number of top-quality slots and the type of welcome bonus are important factors in helping you choose where to play slots. What are some of the other areas that could help you to decide which casino to join?

Licensed casino

Safety and security are crucial with online casinos, together with issues like the fairness of the games and their approach to responsible gaming. All of these points are taken into account by the leading regulatory authorities when deciding whether to issue a license to a casino. Therefore, a licensed casino gives you more peace of mind in all of these areas.

Free play option

Being able to play the demo version of a slot for free is a great benefit when you’re looking at how to choose a casino. This is a method of getting used to a game without having to spend any of your own cash on it. Naturally, any winnings are in the form of dummy cash too, so it’s a way of just playing for fun.

Banking methods

We all have different preferences when it comes to moving money back and forward, which is why the leading casinos let you choose from a variety of methods. These include e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, as well as bank cards from networks like Visa and MasterCard.

Customer service

The level of customer support provided by a casino lets you know how easy it will be to resolve any questions you might have. Even if you never have to contact them, knowing that there is a live chat function and the chance to get in touch by email will help you to feel more relaxed.

Best payout slot machines

What are the best slot machines to play at the casino in terms of the possible return? The return to player (RTP) figure lets you get an idea of how much a slot pays back to players on average.

Here are some of the slots with the best payout rates you might like to try. However, bear in mind that this percentage is worked out over thousands or millions of spins, so there is no guarantee that your results will be similar.

Slot Machine Name Payout/RTP Percentage Starburst 96.01% Reactoonz 96.51% Book of Dead 96.21% Sweet Bonanza 96.51% Gonzo’s Quest Megaways 96% Legacy of Dead 96.58% Sakura Fortune 96.58% Money Train 2 96.4% Extra Chilli Megaways 96.2% Twin Spin 96.55%

Why play online slot machines in India?

There are several good reasons for choosing the best slot machines to play in India, like those we’ve looked at so far. The first key point is that they are based on many different themes, meaning that it’s easy for someone to find a slot that they like. Whether you want a glamorous treasure-hunting adventure, a classic slots experience, or something else, there are plenty of titles you can choose from.

The presence of those bonus features we saw earlier is another reason that slots are enjoyable. They break up the gameplay and give you some interesting ways of winning. These are simple games of chance, so there’s nothing complicated about getting started that’s going to hold you back or make you have to wait around to start playing.

FAQ

What are the best slots machines to play?

There are many great slots, and we’ve looked here at classics like Starburst, Book of Dead, and Reactoonz. However, it’s worth trying a few when you look for the best slot machines to play at the casino.

Which online slots are the best?

A slot that fits your personality and playing style is going to be best for you. This means looking for a theme and style of gameplay that interests you, so you might want to try some demo games to help you choose.

Which slots machines pay the best?

Our list of RTP figures shows you the overall return to all players on some of the most popular slots. However, this is based on a huge number of spins by all players, so each person’s experience will be different.

What are the best free online slots?

At the time of writing this article, Book of Dead, Starburst, and Reactoonz are among the best slot machines to play in casinos that offer the chance of free spins. You can also try any slot in demo mode on some casinos.

What online slots payout best?

As a game of chance, each spin ends with a random outcome. This means that you can’t be sure which slot will give you the best payout. By trying a slot that catches your eye, you can see if the return matches your expectation, but remember that the payout varies each time you play.

