The Top 5 Sports Betting Apps in India for 2022

Indian sports fans increasingly desire the opportunity to place bets while out and about.

There are plenty of sports betting apps in India to pick from, but which of them are the best?

BettingGuide.com has picked out the top five sports betting apps in India for 2022 – they are all recommended.

Parimatch

Offered for both iOS and Android devices, Parimatch certainly has a great option for all Indian sports fans who are looking for mobile betting apps to download on to their smartphones.

Parimatch has a top sign-up bonus to tempt new players in, while existing customers have the chance to benefit from a range of great betting bonuses on this sports betting app as well.

With a variety of Indian payment methods able to be used at Parimatch, it has arguably never been easier to add funds to a betting account when using a sports betting app in India.

Parimatch is a trusted betting brand with a licence that means its app is safe and legal to use.

Betway

A world famous betting brand known for being the sponsor of English Premier League team West Ham, Betway’s apps for iOS and Android are certainly some of the best in India right now.

Betway’s sports betting app is a particularly good choice for cricket lovers in India. They will be able to benefit from a range of the best cricket betting bonuses offered in the whole country.

UPI/Netbanking, Skrill and Neteller are all included in the list of payment methods at Betway.

Customer service via Betway’s sports betting apps in India is very solid too, while the fact this is a trusted global betting brand is a tick in the box for those who want to feel safe and secure.

10Cric

Indian sports fans who value top odds highly should certainly think about downloading a 10Cric app on to their chosen mobile device. This one is available for both iOS and Android as well.

Cricket prices in particular are famously good at 10CRIC, with the app usually having the best odds in the business, even compared to the other top betting brands in India right now.

Other reasons to consider downloading 10Cric apps for iOS and Android include the fact this company is a trusted Indian betting brand that accepts UPI, Netbanking, Skrill and Neteller.

1xBet

As an international gambling company, 1xBet has long been a top choice for Indian sports fans, especially those who want to use a mobile device as its sports betting apps are top notch.

Android and iOS users can get the 1xBet apps on their devices, getting access to more than 40 different sports to bet on, while the attached online casino has thousands of games to play too.

As over 100 different payment methods are accepted by 1xBet around the world, Indians are likely to find the local banking option they prefer to use on sports betting apps in the country.

22Bet

Wrapping up our picks for the top five sports betting apps in India for 2022 is 22Bet. A special Indian Premier League betting bonus is among the key reasons to get the 22Bet app.

This safe, legal and licensed operator was founded in 2017 and is becoming a lot more popular in India, despite having to compete with some much more famous betting brands.

At 22Bet, iOS and Android users can play at 100+ live dealer casino tables, plus bet on dozens of different sports including cricket and others that are very popular in India as well.

