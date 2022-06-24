The music industry has undergone a lot of change throughout the years. The technological revolution affected almost every area, from the artist to the listener, which has resulted in a shift in both industry and customer perceptions of music. Music has transitioned from supplier organizations dominating it to buyer groupings taking over, which has brought some exciting changes to the industry. We’ve covered a few below.

From vinyl to streaming

The invention of flat disc records in the 1890s led to vinyl production. A vinyl record could hold around 20 minutes of music on each side, making it possible to fit a lot of music onto a single disc. The release of the RCA tape cartridge in 1958 marked the beginning of a new era in recording technology. Prior to cassettes, RCA tapes were the first to store huge amounts of music on magnetic tape. As a result, a considerably smaller device could now hold 60 minutes of music. In 2010, we saw CDs, vinyl and streaming battle for usage attention – although now streaming platforms like Spotify have taken over.

Live concerts

In comparison to their humble beginnings in public squares and living rooms, concerts have gone a long way. Concerts have evolved as a result of advances in technology as well as a rise in the number of fans and the amount of money they can afford. We’ll see more than just musical talent in today’s concerts, and it’s fascinating to see how much has changed. Another big advancement is how nowadays you can buy tickets to your favourite concert with a tap from your phone just as easily as you could play Platincasino slot games on it. Can’t make it to gig in person? You can just wait and watch it on TV or stream live from any of your online devices.

More music genres

In the 1990s, the concert brought about a wave of genre music. As a result, the popularity of genres like punk, metal, hip hop, and rap emerged, ushering in new types of live performances. These days, however, it’s hard to go to a concert without seeing one of the aspects born in the 1990s. Early British music had a wide range of highly distinctive styles, such as Countenance Anglaise, Antiphons, Carols, Celtic chant, and Mediaeval music (to name just a few). However, today there is no doubt that genres are still being born in the UK. At the same time, others from Australian, American, and South African music and the music of many other Asian, Latin, African, and European countries have been included in their musical traditions.

Artists aren’t relying on record labels

It’s no secret that a record label’s key selling point is its ability to pay for everything. This includes from marketing and distribution to photography and videography to sound engineers and studio time with post-production services. However, now an artist can record from home and release the music digitally, market it for free using social media, and sell their product which also means that now we have access to many more artists and the audience has a bigger say on which music becomes popular.

