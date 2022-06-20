The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 will be the eighth edition of the series. It’ll be played in Australia in October and November 2022. Originally scheduled to occur in 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed in July 2020 that they would postpone the event.

The ICC also stated in August 2020 that Australia would host the revised event in 2022, with the T20 World Cup initially set to take place in India in 2021. On January 21st, 2022, the ICC announced all the fixtures for the tournament. Australia is the defending champion and the host.

The fixtures have placed the top eight teams into two groups. They’re as follows:



Group A

England

Australia

New Zealand

Afghanistan

Group B

India

South Africa

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Let’s look at the likely contenders that’ll make the top four according to www.cricketbettingadvice.com

India

Team India had a season to forget from the previous edition. The men in blue couldn’t advance to the knockout round after suffering a thrashing defeat over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter, followed by another loss against New Zealand.

The team appears to be comfortable under their new captain Rohit Sharma. Given that he’s no longer captain, Virat Kohli is expected to play fearless cricket. India will be one of the sides to watch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 if they can keep their cool and play their flawless game.

Pakistan

Pakistan performed in the just-ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The team led by Babar Azam demonstrated to the world what they’re capable of.

Their batting order has shown tremendous discipline with Azam, Rizwan, Hafiz, and Malik. They boast one of the finest pace assaults in the league, with Afridi, Ali and others firing on all cylinders.

Australia

Australia, the defending ICC T20 World Cup 2021 winners, will be the favourite to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The team led by Aaron Finch demonstrated why they’re the greatest. They boast one of the strongest batting lineups in the league, including Warner, Maxwell, Finch and Wade.

Australia’s bowling arsenal, particularly its speed bowlers, can devastate any opponent’s bowling attack. The fact that the competition will be held in their backyard, where Australia has historically ruled, will be a huge benefit.

Who Will Be Victorious?

Given the benefit of playing at home with the encouragement of their fans, Australia is one of the favourites to reach the big final on November 13th.

