The Ministry of Education in India has recently released new guidelines for the operation of coaching centres in the country. The guidelines, titled ‘Guidelines for Regulation of Coaching Center 2024‘, are aimed at improving the standards of regulation for coaching centres and enhancing student supervision and support for various study programmes, competitive exams, and academics.

One of the most important aspects of the new guidelines is the requirement for coaching centres to obtain registration from the local competent authority. According to the guidelines, all coaching centres must submit an application for registration with the specified form, fees, and other documents. It is necessary to note that if a coaching centre has multiple branches, then each branch will be considered a distinct entity and will require separate registration applications.

Another important aspect of the guidelines is the restrictions on the enrolment of students in coaching centres. According to the guidelines, only students over the age of 16 years will be eligible to enrol in coaching centres. However, students will be required to successfully complete their secondary school examinations before they can be admitted to the coaching centre.

The guidelines also stipulate that coaching centres must have a prominently displayed comprehensive prospectus that provides details about the courses, duration, classes, tutorials, hostel facilities, fees, exit policies, and procedures for fee refunds.

The guidelines also establish a complaint system for students, parents, or tutors/employees of the coaching centres. According to the guidelines, the competent authority or an inquiry committee established by the government will resolve the complaints filed within thirty days.

In the event of a coaching centre violating any terms or conditions of registration or general requirements, penalties will be imposed. The first offense will result in a penalty of Rs 25,000, the second offense will warrant a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, and repeated breaches may lead to the revocation of registration.

