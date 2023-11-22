E-visa resumed in India! Are you planning to study at top universities in Canada?

On 22nd November, India resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals after a two-month hiatus.
The suspension of visa services on September 21 was amidst an ongoing diplomatic row. This resumption signifies a positive step forward in diplomatic relations, potentially contributing to the normalization of affairs between the two countries.
Canada stands tall as an eminent destination for international students seeking world-class education. With its diverse culture, welcoming environment, and high-quality academic institutions, it’s no surprise that Canada continues to be a preferred choice for students worldwide. Here, we have some of the renowned Canadian universities that offer exceptional educational opportunities for aspiring scholars.
University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)
Located in the heart of British Columbia, UNBC prides itself on its small class sizes and picturesque surroundings. It is known for its strong focus on research and offers programs ranging from Natural Resources and Environmental Studies to Health Sciences.
Lakehead University
Situated in Ontario, Lakehead University is recognized for its comprehensive range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It’s particularly notable for its research initiatives in fields such as environmental sustainability, natural resources, and health sciences.
University of Lethbridge
The University of Lethbridge in Alberta emphasizes a liberal education approach, providing a wide array of programs across disciplines. It’s renowned for its research-intensive programs, especially in the fields of neuroscience, agriculture, and education.
University of Regina
With a prime location in Saskatchewan, the University of Regina offers a vibrant learning atmosphere. It excels in diverse fields such as business, engineering, social sciences, and fine arts, attracting students seeking a well-rounded education.
University of Waterloo
Renowned for its cooperative education programs, the University of Waterloo in Ontario is a leader in technology and innovation. It boasts strong ties to the tech industry and is globally recognized for its engineering and computer science programs.
Trinity Western University
Located in British Columbia, Trinity Western University is known for its commitment to liberal arts education. It offers a wide range of programs, including humanities, sciences, business, and education, within a values-based learning environment.
Brock University
Situated in Ontario’s Niagara region, Brock University is highly regarded for its experiential learning opportunities and vibrant campus life. It’s known for programs in business administration, health sciences, and social sciences.
Vancouver Island University
This institution, located on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, is recognized for its emphasis on practical learning and strong ties to the local community. It offers programs in arts, sciences, trades, and applied technology.
University of Saskatchewan
As one of Canada’s leading research-intensive universities, the University of Saskatchewan offers a broad spectrum of programs, including agriculture, health sciences, engineering, and arts and sciences.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Ontario Tech University
Known for its innovative programs in technology, Ontario Tech University focuses on fields like engineering, information technology, health sciences, and business.
These universities exemplify Canada’s commitment to providing a high-quality and diverse educational experience for international students. Each institution offers unique programs, research opportunities, and a supportive environment conducive to academic growth.
For students aspiring to pursue higher education, these Canadian universities stand as beacons of academic excellence, promising a rewarding and enriching educational journey. Whether it’s the stunning natural landscapes, cutting-edge research opportunities, or multicultural environment, Canada offers an exceptional destination for those seeking a world-class education.
Also Read | As world resources deplete, what can be done to conserve biological diversity?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: Drowning, man-animal conflict killed more people than natural disasters
- Manipur: Indian Army ensures safe return of man from Kangpokpi district
- Happy Thanksgiving Day Quotes, Messages and Images to Share with Your Loved Ones
- Thanksgiving 2023: A Time to Reflect, Rejoice, and Renew
- Mizoram: Rockslide claims two lives at Bairabi-Sairang Railway construction site
- E-visa resumed in India! Are you planning to study at top universities in Canada?