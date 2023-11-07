Top US Universities Preferred by Indian Students

American universities continue drawing students from across the globe with its advanced research facilities, and diverse culture. Among the multitude of options available, Indian students have shown a keen interest in several top-notch universities in the USA.

Some of the reasons why pursuing higher education in the USA is a life-changing decision:

Diverse Academic Excellence

Broad Spectrum of Courses: From liberal arts to cutting-edge technology, American universities offer a diverse range of academic programs tailored to individual interests.

World-Class Faculty: Renowned professors and experts in various fields provide a high-quality education, fostering critical thinking and innovation.

Research Opportunities: The USA leads in scientific research, providing students with unmatched opportunities to engage in groundbreaking projects.

Cultural Diversity and Inclusivity

Multicultural Environment: American campuses embrace diversity, creating a rich cultural tapestry where students learn from one another’s backgrounds and experiences.

Inclusive Atmosphere: Regardless of nationality, race, or religion, students find a welcoming environment that encourages mutual respect and understanding.

Innovative Teaching Methodologies

Interactive Learning: The emphasis on interactive teaching methods, class discussions, and practical application of knowledge nurtures well-rounded graduates.

Experiential Learning: Internships, co-op programs, and hands-on experiences provide students with real-world skills valued by employers.

Research Opportunities

Cutting-Edge Research Facilities: American universities boast state-of-the-art laboratories and research centers, fostering an environment conducive to scientific breakthroughs.

Collaborative Projects: Partnerships with industry leaders and government institutions create opportunities for students to engage in impactful research initiatives.

Career Advancement and Networking

Global Networking: Studying in the USA allows students to build a vast international network, connecting with peers, professors, and professionals from various backgrounds.

Career Support Services: Universities offer robust career counseling, job placement assistance, and networking events, aiding students in their transition from academia to the workforce.

Holistic Development

Emphasis on Soft Skills: Education in the USA hones not only academic skills but also essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and leadership.

Civic Engagement: Universities encourage community involvement, instilling a sense of social responsibility and global citizenship in students.

Post-Graduation Opportunities

Optional Practical Training (OPT): International students can apply for OPT, allowing them to work in their field of study for up to three years after graduation, gaining valuable professional experience.

Pathways to Permanent Residency: The USA offers various immigration pathways for skilled professionals, providing opportunities for international graduates to build a long-term career in the country.

Applying for OPT

Generally, you must:

Request that your designated school official (DSO) at your academic institution recommend the OPT. Your DSO will make the recommendation by endorsing your Form I‑20, Certification of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status, and making the appropriate notation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Properly file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization with USCIS, accompanied by the required fee and the supporting documentation as described in the form instructions.

When to apply

If you are applying based on a… For… Then you… STEM degree Pre-completion OPT · Must apply after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· May apply up to 90 days before you complete a full academic year, as long as you do not start OPT employment until you complete one full academic year. Initial post-completion OPT · Must apply after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· Must apply within 30 days after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· May apply up to 90 days before you complete your degree, but no later than 60 days after you complete your degree. STEM OPT extension · Must apply after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· Must apply within 60 days after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· May apply up to 90 days before your current OPT employment authorization expires. Non-STEM degree Pre-completion OPT · Must apply after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· May apply up to 90 days before you complete a full academic year, as long as you do not start OPT employment until you complete one full academic year. Post-completion OPT · Must apply after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· Must apply within 30 days after your DSO enters the recommendation for OPT into your SEVIS record, and· May apply up to 90 days before you complete your degree, but no later than 60 days after you complete your degree.

You may begin your pre- or post-completion OPT only after they approved your Form I-765 and you receive your Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

If you file your STEM OPT extension application on time and your OPT period expires while your extension application is pending, we will automatically extend your employment authorization for 180 days. This automatic 180-day extension ceases once USCIS adjudicates your STEM OPT extension application.

Last Reviewed/Updated: 03/31/2023

Among the plethora of choices, Indian students have shown a particular interest in the following top universities:

1. Stanford University

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Stanford University is renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit and innovative research. Indian students are attracted to Stanford for its world-class faculty and emphasis on technological advancements.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT is synonymous with engineering and technology excellence. Indian students flock to MIT for its rigorous academic programs and groundbreaking research initiatives, making it a hub for aspiring engineers and scientists.

3. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Caltech’s small size fosters close-knit communities, making it an ideal choice for Indian students seeking personalized attention. Its strong emphasis on research and innovation makes it a magnet for budding scientists and researchers.

4. Johns Hopkins University

Known for its stellar medical and research programs, Johns Hopkins University appeals to Indian students aspiring to excel in healthcare and related fields. Its reputation for medical research and healthcare innovations is globally recognized.

5. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

UCLA’s vibrant campus and diverse community make it an attractive choice for Indian students. Its broad range of programs and emphasis on arts, sciences, and humanities cater to various academic interests.

6. University of Chicago

Indian students seeking a robust academic environment find University of Chicago appealing. Its commitment to critical thinking and interdisciplinary studies attracts those passionate about exploring diverse fields.

7. Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech is a leading choice for Indian students interested in engineering, technology, and business. Its strong emphasis on innovation and industry collaborations prepares students for dynamic careers.

8. University of Texas at Austin

UT Austin’s welcoming community and exceptional faculty make it a preferred destination for Indian students. Its diverse programs, especially in engineering and business, attract students aiming for practical skills and knowledge.

9. University of Michigan

Known for its research opportunities and vibrant student life, University of Michigan is favored by Indian students. Its well-rounded education system and emphasis on community engagement create a conducive learning environment.

10. University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

UCSD’s strong focus on technology and research-oriented programs makes it appealing to Indian students passionate about innovation. Its beautiful coastal location adds to the overall student experience.

11. Arizona State University

With a wide array of programs and a focus on entrepreneurship, Arizona State University is a top choice for Indian students. Its emphasis on real-world applications and industry partnerships enhances students’ employability.

12. The University of Arizona

The University of Arizona is known for its strong engineering, business, and agriculture programs. Indian students seeking specialized education find its courses and faculty expertise attractive.

13. Duke University

Duke University’s reputation for excellence in law, business, and healthcare education appeals to Indian students aspiring for leadership roles. Its global perspective and research-driven curriculum make it a sought-after choice.

14. University of Florida

A leading choice for diverse programs, the University of Florida offers a rich academic experience. Indian students benefit from its research opportunities and a strong emphasis on practical skills development.

15. University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

With a legacy of academic excellence, UIUC is popular among Indian students. Its engineering and computer science programs are particularly renowned, attracting students keen on technological advancements.

