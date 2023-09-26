Here's how Indian students can apply for admission at an Australian university

Here’s a general guide for Indian students looking to get admission into Australian universities:
Choose a Course and University: The first step is to choose the program and university where you wish to apply. This should be based on your academic interests, career goals, and the entry requirements for the courses.
Check Eligibility Requirements: Make sure you meet the academic and English language requirements for your chosen program. This usually includes standardized tests like IELTS or TOEFL for English proficiency. Some courses might also require specific exams like GRE or GMAT.
Prepare Required Documents: This typically includes academic transcripts, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, resume, and sometimes, portfolios for certain courses like arts and design.
Also Read | The Top 10 Universities in Australia: Shaping the Future
Submit Application: Most Australian universities allow for online applications. Some universities might require you to apply through the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) or other state-based centralized systems. It is crucial to adhere to the application deadlines and ensure that your application is complete in all aspects.
Scholarships and Financial Aid: Check for scholarships and financial aid options available for international students. There are several merit-based and need-based scholarships that you could apply for.
Student Visa: Once accepted, you’ll need to apply for a student visa. You’ll need to provide evidence of funds, proof of health insurance (usually Overseas Student Health Cover – OSHC in Australia), and meet other visa prerequisites.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Arrival and Orientation: After obtaining a visa, you can travel to Australia and attend the orientation program to acclimate yourself with the campus and academic life.
Note: Requirements can vary significantly from one university and program to another, so it’s essential to consult the specific admissions pages of the universities you’re interested in for the most accurate and current information.
For Enquiry please visit:
Also Read | The Top 10 Universities in Australia: Shaping the Future
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Church condemns PM’s call for cleanliness drive on Sunday
- Ukhrul: Journalists boycott 24 AR over ‘harassment’ of reporter
- Mizoram: Serchhip district celebrates silver jubilee amid HIV, drug abuse concerns
- Tripura HC dismisses one of ‘10,323’ teachers’ plea, fines petitioner
- Here’s how Indian students can apply for admission at an Australian university
- Why space is the next frontier in mining