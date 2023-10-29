North East India Festival held in Vietnam, promoting cultural diplomacy

Guwahati: The 3rd Northeast India Festival, hosted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, continued to be a beacon of cultural diplomacy and cooperation on its second day, October 28. The festival’s diverse activities and discussions showcased the growing ties between India and Vietnam in the realms of tourism, investment, and trade.

Second day of North East India Festival.. trade and business meet, tourism B2B Meet, People to people exchange meet. 22 member Vietnamese Business Delegation will be coming this December to visit various NER states to explore business, University level academic exchange, Tour… pic.twitter.com/29UjcSrBVa — Shyamkanu Mahanta (@skmahanta2013) October 28, 2023

The Tourism Meet brought together 52 Vietnamese tour operators and 20 counterparts from North East India, emphasising the region’s tourism potential. Anil Oraw, Regional Director of India’s Ministry of Tourism, highlighted the benefits of mutual exchange in enriching cultural understanding and boosting tourism and trade.

Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta expressed his optimism about the festival’s impact, particularly in the fields of education, culture, and trade. The festival also featured the Incredible India Exhibition, showcasing India’s diverse destinations and themes related to the Act East Policy.

Mahanta said, “The response so far has been wonderful. The inaugural day witnessed the presence of leaders from various provinces in Vietnam, engaging in fruitful negotiations. I am delighted that North East India has led the way in showcasing Vietnam as a destination and championing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy. We greatly appreciate the support extended by Vietnam’s stakeholders, local communities, and our representatives from India.”

Ambassador H.E. Sandeep Arya underlined the importance of enhanced connectivity, trade, and tourism between Vietnam and North East India, expressing support for air connectivity between Guwahati and Hanoi.

Moreover, Dinh Vinh Cuong, Director of the Vietnam International Entrepreneurs Networking Club, announced plans for direct flight routes between Vietnam and North East India, accompanied by a delegation of 22 investors exploring opportunities in the region.

The Investment and Trade Session attracted 30 companies from North East India and 80 Vietnamese companies, discussing trade and investment prospects in sectors like agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts. These discussions fostered new business collaborations and investment opportunities.

The People-to-People Exchange Meet delved into the historical ties between North East India and Vietnam, emphasising academic exchange opportunities. Representatives from educational institutions in both nations highlighted the importance of cross-cultural learning.

The event was further enriched with captivating folk performances, live music acts, and fashion showcases, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCMC, praised the festival as a bridge of cultural and economic collaboration.

The 3rd North East India Festival will conclude on Sunday, promising a thrilling culmination to this cultural extravaganza.

