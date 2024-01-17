RPF rescues 17 minors, arrests 1 trafficker

Guwahati: N. F. Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) achieved notable success from January 9th to 16th, 2024, rescuing 17 minors and arresting a trafficker during extensive checks. In December 2023, they rescued 43 minors and 3 women, emphasising child welfare.
On January 16th, 2024, RPF staff at Jalpaiguri Road and New Bongaigaon Posts rescued runaway minor girls, ensuring their safe handover to Child Welfare Committees.
Another impressive action on January 9th, 2024, involved RPF/Kishanganj and Bal Bachao Andolan/Katihar, rescuing 6 minors and apprehending a trafficker.
The ‘Meri Saheli’ team assisted 1958 women passengers in December 2023. RPF remains vigilant, taking preventive measures against human trafficking and ensuring the safety of children in trains and stations. Their dedication contributes significantly to passenger security.
