Diphu (Assam): Two persons were arrested after heroin worth about Rs 18 crore was seized from a vehicle in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
A joint team of Assam Police and CRPF made the arrests and seizure during a joint operation, the officer said.
Karbi Anglong, Superintendent of Police, Sanjib Kumar Saikia said, “A check-point was set up at Dilai Tiniali based on specific information of attempt at drugs smuggling.”
A pick-up van was stopped around 10.30 am and during checking, heroin weighing 3.5 kg was seized packed in 286 soap cases. The value of the contraband is estimated to be around Rs 18 crore, he said.
Two persons from Barpeta district, were arrested in this connection, the SP added.
Saikia said the vehicle was coming from Manipur and further investigation was on to ascertain where the consignment was headed for.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the police on the operation. “
