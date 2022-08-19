Manipur: Brown Sugar worth Rs 5.25 crore seized, 2 smugglers held

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur has arrested two drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 5.25 crore in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday, said an official.

As per official report, based on a specific input of narcotics smuggling, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle near Divisional Forest Office in Tengnoupal district. The joint team recovered 2.625 kg of Brown Sugar packed in 65 soap cases.

The seized narcotics are assessed to be worth Rs 5.25 crore, it said.

The arrested drug smugglers along with seized narcotics have been handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation, the official added.

