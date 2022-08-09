Shillong: As part of its fight to end the drug menace in the state, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Meghalaya‘s East Khasi Hills District on Tuesday apprehended 5 women and 32 men during a raid carried out at the Polo market area of Shillong.

Users and peddlers were rounded up by the police after recovering syringes and drugs from their possession.

The ANTF seized 105 vials of heroin weighing 8.97 gm, 286.93 gm of cannabis, 20 Nitrazepam tablets, 330 empty vials, 10 syringes, 3 empty Golden Tobacco containers, 6 mobile phones, 1 scooter, 2 local taxis, and cash of Rs 1,49,280.

During the raid, the police arrested one female and five male drug peddlers. Along with them 27 drug users who came to buy drugs were also apprehended. Four women who obstructed the police during the raid were also picked up. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other penal sections will be taken up.

