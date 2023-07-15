New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day rise of 54 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,408, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,914 and the tally of the infections is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,819), the data updated at 8 am showed.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,497, while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent, according to the data.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Also Read | India records 46 new Covid infections, active cases now 1,413
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: ACHIK urges CM to declare Tura as ‘Winter Capital’
- Tripura Tribal body demands scrapping of ST status for religious minorities
- Assam: Two held, smuggled gold bars worth Rs 34 lakh seized
- Assam: National conference on transforming nursing edu held
- Assam: Explosives seized in Cachar district, one arrested
- India records 54 new Covid infections; active cases at 1,408