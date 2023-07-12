India records 46 new Covid infections, active cases now 1,413

New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day rise of 46 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,413, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,913 and the tally of the infections is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,665), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,339, while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent, according to the data.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

