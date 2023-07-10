Covid cases in India at all-time low since 2020

New Delhi: India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since January 2020 when the first case of the virus was reported in Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,255 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Also Read | While mostly mild, small group of immunocompromised vulnerable to Covid infections
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Torrential rain in parts of India: PM Modi takes stock of situation
- Assam delimitation: Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev stages hunger strike
- Sikkim: IRB Jawan missing since 2 days, found dead in Geyzing
- Naga American Foundation holds cultural conference
- SC grants time to Assam to file counter on IYC president’s plea in harassment case
- Meghalaya: 3 found dead in IBBR premises after consuming wild mushroom