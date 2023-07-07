Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,455

New Delhi: India has logged 45 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased slightly to 1,455 from 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,912 with one death each reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,494).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,127 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
