Count of active COVID-19 cases in India now at 1,468

New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day rise of 26 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases of the disease now stands at 1,468, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease is at 5,31,908 and the infection tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,94,351), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

According to the data, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,60,975, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

As per the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

