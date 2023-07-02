Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,490

New Delhi: India has logged 53 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,907, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,281)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,884, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read | India records 47 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 1,655

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









