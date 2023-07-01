India logs 40 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day

New Delhi: India recorded 40 fresh Covid infections in a day while active cases declined to 1,513 from 1,533 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,906, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The tally of COVID-19 cases was 4.49 crore while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,60,809, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
