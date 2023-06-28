Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,579

New Delhi: India has logged 65 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,579, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,097).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
4,44,60,613 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
