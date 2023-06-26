India records 47 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 1,655

New Delhi: India witnessed a single-day rise of 47 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload has been recorded at 1,655, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,903 (5.31 lakh), the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,49,93,999 (4.49 crore).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,60,441 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.
Also read | 12 bunkers destroyed in violence-hit Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Still India’s sporting powerhouse: Manipur athletes fight for normalcy
- Guwahati hosts K-pop contest to mark 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic ties
- India records 47 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 1,655
- Friendship between India, US force for global good: PM Modi
- Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured: Officials
- Assam CM’s Barak Obama tweet exposed Modi’s lie: CPI(ML)