Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,712

New Delhi: India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,712 from 1,784, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,203 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
