India adds 92 fresh Covid cases, active caseload dips to 1,786

New Delhi: India witnessed a single-day rise of 92 new COVID-19 cases even as the active caseload declined to 1,786, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (5.31 lakh), the data — updated at 8 am on Wednesday — showed.
The total tally of Covid cases is currently at 4,49,93,671 (4.49 crore). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,987 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.
Also Read | Covid endemic but we’re on high alert for new variants: Mandaviya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘All religion’ group from Delhi prays for peace in Manipur, meets Guv
- Assam: AIIMS Guwahati observes ‘World Yoga Day’
- Assam: 2 dead, 2 critical in Tinsukia road accident
- Assam: Political parties slam EC over plan to realign constituencies
- Arunachal as integral part of India: US to consider resolution to affirm
- PM Modi to lead historic Yoga session at UNHQ