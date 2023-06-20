India records 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2020

New Delhi: India witnessed a single-day rise of 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the active caseload declined to 1,844, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The number of fatalities currently stands at 5,31,897 (5.31 lakh), the data, updated at 8 am on Tuesday, showed.
The total number of Covid cases currently stands at 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,838 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.
