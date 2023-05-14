India logs 1,272 new COVID cases, active cases dips to 15,515

New Delhi: India has logged 1,272 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,770 with three deaths. While two deaths were reported from Punjab, one was from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674)
The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Also Read | Seasonal behaviour of SARS-CoV-2 found to be latitude-dependent
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Does our gut microbiota influence our health and life expectancy?
- India logs 1,272 new COVID cases, active cases dips to 15,515
- Cyclone Mocha starts hitting Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts
- Tripura tribal woman turns to fish farming for livelihood
- Karnataka polls: Cong, CPI(M) say result indicates public sentiment against BJP
- How mindfulness, meditation, self-compassion can improve mental health