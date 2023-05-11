India logs 1,690 Covid infections in a day; active cases below 20,000

New Delhi: India recorded 1,690 fresh Covid infections in a day, while the number of active cases has come down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.
The country’s tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).
The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India currently has 19,613 active cases which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.
According to the health ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
