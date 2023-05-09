Active Covid cases in India dip to 22,742

New Delhi: India has recorded 1,331 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
