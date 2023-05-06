Active Covid cases in India decrease to 30,041

New Delhi: India recorded 2,961 Covid infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Following the new cases, the country’s Covid infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.
According to the health ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Also Read | Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Aerial surveillance, UAV vigil enhanced along Myanmar border
- Consumer court orders Guwahati cinema hall to pay Rs 60,000 to woman who was bitten by rat
- NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur, fresh date to be announced soon
- Tripura govt not doing enough for students stranded in Manipur: Oppn
- Manipur: More shelter camps set up, people short of basic essentials
- Tripura CM speaks to Amit Shah; process to bring back stranded students starts