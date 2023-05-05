Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India

New Delhi: More than 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 have been detected in India, while XBB.1.16 has become the dominant strain in the country, according to INSACOG data.
The samples of XBB2.3 have been found across 24 states and union territories. At 307, the highest number of samples was found in Gujarat, followed by 183 in Delhi, 178 in Karnataka and 164 in Maharashtra, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data stated.
XBB1.16 sub-variant has been found in 91.7 per cent of samples in central India, 100 per cent in northeast India, 52.8 per cent in north India, 50 per cent in east India, 75 per cent in south India and 67.1 per cent in west India, it showed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
XBB.2.3 seems to be growing across the world, with the earliest samples found in mid-December in Karnataka and Delaware in the US. So, the origin is somewhat unclear, a senior scientist said.
Also, the domination of the XBB recombinant variant and its sub-lineages is almost complete in India, with XBB1.16 becoming the dominant strain in most of the country, he said.
Also Read | Active Covid cases in country dip to 36,244
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India
- Grade 3, Grade 4 jobs indicate end of corruption in recruitment process: Himanta
- Let’s protect nature, but not merely for the sake of humans
- Arunachal CM launches online services under e-Governance prog
- SC nixes plea for movement of Mao tribe people on NH-2 in Nagaland
- 759 million Indians are active internet users, to reach 900 million: Report