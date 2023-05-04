Arunachal logs 7 new Covid cases, tally at 66,945

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported seven new COVID-19 cases, pushing the virus tally in the northeastern state to 66,945, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

The state now has 37 active COVID-19 cases, while 66,612 persons have recuperated from the infection so far, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 23, followed by Changlang, Namsai and Leparada districts with four cases each. West Kameng district has two active cases, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

All the fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen tests conducted in 37 samples, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 10 new cases on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state remained at 99.50 per cent while the percentage of active cases stood at 0.05 per cent, he said.

A total of 296 people have succumbed to the virus till date, the official said.

