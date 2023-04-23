New Delh: India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.
At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Also Read | The cognitive bias that tripped us up during the pandemic
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Musk’s Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick on high-profile accounts
- Work on two-lane road till Myanmar border in Nagaland will start soon: Union min Murugan
- India logs 10,112 fresh Covid-19 cases
- Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from lake in US
- Security tightened in Assam’s Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison
- Jaishankar meets Guyanese PM, discusses energy and defence cooperation