COVID-19: India records 12,193 fresh cases

New Delhi: India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.
The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877.
The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.
