436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India: INSACOG

New Delhi: Amid rising Covid cases in India, 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in the country till now, revealed Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data on Monday.
XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron’s infectious XBB1.16 variant. The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant.
Till now, 436 cases of the subvariant have been found across 18 states and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, according to INSACOG data accessed by PTI.
The INSACOG data has shown that 2,735 cases of the XBB1.16 variant have been found in a total of 24 states and Union Territories.
India has recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The INSACOG bulletin of March 27 said an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern, and northern parts of India.
Among the samples collected till the third week of March, XBB continued to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sub-lineages, the bulletin said.
The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing of samples from sentinel sites across the country and international passengers arriving in India.
Also Read | Active Covid cases in country climb to 60,313
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India: INSACOG
- Nawaz Sharif to return, supervise PML-N’s electoral campaign: Pak minister
- Need for cooperation among G20 nations on space technologies: ISRO chairman
- Built to hit 180 kmph, Vande Bharat Express trains average at 83 kmph speed
- Leh, Kargil towns hold protests against bid to ‘defame’ Dalai Lama
- Assam: Workshop on need for integrated approach to save Deepor Beel