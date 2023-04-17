Active Covid cases in country climb to 60,313

New Delhi: India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.
While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226).
The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.
The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
