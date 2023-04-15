COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720

New Delhi: India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49.
The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).
The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.
Also Read | Focusing on deaths undercounts health harms of COVID pandemic: study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
- Meghalaya: GHADC celebrates 71 years of existence
- We work with ‘seva bhaav’; oppn ‘neglected’ NE, was ‘credit hungry’: PM Modi
- Why everyday decisions feel so stressful, and what to do about it
- The Pope’s Exorcist: A treat for those who don’t want to be scared
- Study reveals 3,500-year history of dairy consumption on the Tibetan Plateau